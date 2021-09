State of alert to be extended for another 30 days, starting September 10

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has approved, on Thursday, the decision to propose the extension of the state of alert on the entire territory of Romania, for a period of 30 days, starting with September 10. According to the decision, starting September 13, the (...)