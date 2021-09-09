Undelucram.ro: 76% of Romanian employees have suffered burnout in the last five years



54% went through several moments of burnout 32% blame unmanageable workload and 81% say employers don’t help them overcome burnout Approximately 76.5% of Romanian employees say they have gone through at least one burnout episode in the last five years, according to a survey conducted in August (...)