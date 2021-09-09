Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.225 from over 39.000 tests done in last 24 hours



A number of 2,226 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, from 39,228 tests done, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Thursday. These are cases that did not have a positive test result prior. Until Thursday, nationwide, there have been (...)