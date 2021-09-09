Extension of state of alert/PM Citu: Antigen tests valid for 48hrs

Extension of state of alert/PM Citu: Antigen tests valid for 48hrs. The Government has decided to prolong the state of alert by 30 days, with the single modification being the extension of the validity period of the antigen tests from 24 to 48 hours, Prime Minister Citu informs on Thursday. "We had a special government meeting where we approved the extension of the state of alert on the Romanian territory for another 30 days. We are still in the pandemic, we see that the number of people infected increases day by day and this is why we need to maintain the state of alert. (...) There are no other modifications compared with the previous decision besides one regarding the antigen tests, which says that they are valid not for 24 hours as before but for 48 hours," PM Citu said at the Victoria Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]