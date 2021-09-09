Iohannis: We need to encourage more Swiss investors to come to Romania, as gov't issue is not worrying



AGERPRES special correspondent to Bern, Switzerland, Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Swiss investors should be encouraged to come to Romania in as large a number as possible, adding that the government issue is not at all worrying. "The economic aspects were a significant part of the dialogue I had with the President [of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin]. There are very important and very successful investments, Swiss investments in Romania, and the trend will continue. It is clear that in order to continue to be successful in this relationship, we need to encourage more investors. I can tell you that he is planning a delegation with an economic profile next year that he will lead to Romania to explore more opportunities for collaboration for Swiss companies, and I have strongly encouraged the President to organise such delegation. They will have my full support and the support of my colleagues to find the best ways to promote, and the government issue is not at all worrying. Romania has a government that goes on. The foreign minister is with me. The two foreign ministers had an excellent conversation. From this point of view, no worries," Iohannis told a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin. Iohannis on Thursday paid an official visit to Switzerland at the invitation of his Swiss counterpart. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)