Romania reports 39 COVID deaths over past 24 hours, death toll hits 34,871

Romania reports 39 COVID deaths over past 24 hours, death toll hits 34,871. As many as 39 deaths in SARS-CoV-2 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, to which another 40 add, occurred prior to the reporting period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs today. The deceased patients are 42 men and 37 women who had been hospitalised in the counties of Botosani, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Ilfov, Ialomita, Maramures, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Teleorman, Timis, Vaslui, Vrancea, Valcea and in Bucharest City. Four of the 79 fatalities were in the 30 - 39 age range, 3 in the 40 - 49 age range, 13 in the 50 - 59 age range, 15 in the 60 - 69 age range, 22 in the 70 - 79 age range and 22 in people over 80 years of age. 72 of the victims had known underlying medical conditions, two did not suffer from comorbidities and for five there has been no such report so far. Romania's COVID-19 death toll as of September 9 stood at 34,871.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]