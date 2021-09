Agroland Agribusiness Bonds Worth RON10M Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Agroland Agribusiness Bonds Worth RON10M Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Agricultural company Agroland Agribusiness (AAB.RO), part of Agroland Group, listed its first bond issue, worth RON10 million, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol AAB26, on Thursday (Sept (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]