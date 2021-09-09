Official Arafat: 92.8pct of deaths last week among unvaccinated persons; 5pct - incomplete vaccination schemes

Official Arafat: 92.8pct of deaths last week among unvaccinated persons; 5pct - incomplete vaccination schemes. The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, draws attention to the fact that 92.8% of the deaths recorded in the past week occurred among unvaccinated persons, and 5% in persons who only had one dose of vaccine instead of a complete scheme. During a press conference held at the Victoria Palace, Arafat mentioned the data of the weekly analysis "Covid-19 in Romania," carried out by the National Institute of Public Health, for the period August 30 - September 5. In the same interval, 80.4% of the Covid-19 confirmed cases were recorded among unvaccinated persons. "From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86% of all deaths have been in people over 60, but I remind you that in the last period we also had younger people who died, who were without comorbidities and were not vaccinated," said Arafat. According to the report, 94.6% of the persons who died of COVID-19 had at least one associated comorbidity. The Secretary of State also drew attention to the fact that on July 1 in Romania there were 31 cases of Covid-19, and currently there are 2,226 new cases. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]