President Iohannis, in Switzerland: We agreed to strengthen cooperation in research&innovation, digitalization, education, cyber security

President Iohannis, in Switzerland: We agreed to strengthen cooperation in research&innovation, digitalization, education, cyber security. AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that he agreed with his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in fields such as research and innovation, digitalization, education, cyber security, and he thanked him for Switzerland's support to Romania in the process of accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). "I told him how much I appreciated the substantial Swiss investments in Romania, in both weight and added value. More than that, these investments bring the excellence of Swiss know-how to our country. They create jobs and encourage innovation, the adoption of new technologies, and friendly solutions for the environment. We agreed to further strengthen cooperation in sectoral fields of common interest as research and innovation, digitalization, education, cyber security. I also thanked Mr. President for Switzerland's support to one of Romania's foreign policy objectives - our accession to the OECD," the head of state told the joint press conference held with his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin. Iohannis underscored that strengthening cooperation is necessary considering the situation created by the pandemic. "Given that economic recovery and our societies' returning to normal depends on the understanding of our inter-dependencies and coordinated efforts, I hailed, on the occasion of my dialogue with Mr. President, the upward trend recorded in the bilateral trade in 2020 and the first half of this year. This is as more remarkable as this pace has maintained during the entire period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was very difficult," said Iohannis. The head of state highlighted that one of the engines of visibility and development of bilateral relations is represented by the Swiss contribution to European Union's cohesion objective and voiced his appreciation for the results of the first tranche of this contribution, showing that it had a very good absorption rate in Romania, of more than 85 percent. "Through it, we implemented projects in Romania in a series of very important fields: environment and infrastructure, promotion of the private sector, including by supporting the export capacity, social development, and human resources development. Romania's desire is now to repeat this successful experience with the second tranche of the Swiss contribution. I hope that the programme will be kicked off as soon as possible, for it proved very beneficial both in terms of the bilateral relations and also in terms of Switzerland's relationship with the European Union," explained Iohannis. He showed that, from Romania's perspective, Switzerland remains a key partner of the Union adding he was sure that efficient modalities to advance this cooperation will be found very soon. The discussions between the two officials also focused on the situation in the Western Balkans. "We underscored the strategic importance of the region for the entire continent and, in this context, Romania's support for the continuation of the expansion policy. We also discussed the difficulties and opportunities brought by the situation in the Eastern Vicinity and we agreed on the need to strengthen support for the states in the region so that they can consolidate their democratic foundations and successfully deal with the internal and external challenges they face," said Iohannis. Further on they approached the recent democratic developments in the Republic of Moldova. "We highlighted the need to strengthen our external partners' efforts to ensure the very necessary support to the new authorities in the Republic of Moldova. In this context, we discussed exploring together the possibility of developing such Romania-Switzerland joint initiatives to support the reforms on the agenda of the new government in Moldova," said the head of state. He brought to mind that Romania and Switzerland celebrate 110 years of diplomatic ties in 2021. "This is a symbolic moment for the Romanian-Swiss relations and, looking back, I could see with much satisfaction during our dialogue the excellent level of bilateral cooperation at political, economic, and social levels," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) " [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu : Government has decided to prolong the state of alert by 30 days The Government has decided to prolong the state of alert by 30 days, with the single modification being the extension of the validity period of the antigen tests from 24 to 48 hours, Prime Minister Citu informs on Thursday. “We had a special government meeting where we approved the extension... (...)



Government releases from office USRPLUS prefects of Bucharest and 13 counties Prime Minister Florin Citu has approved the release from office of 14 prefects and 28 subprefects. He mentioned that the subprefects will take over the prefects’ responsibilities. “We are not appointing new prefects or subprefects, there will only be a handover of responsibilities. The offices (...)



COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 9,028 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 9,028 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 6,514 first doses and 2,514 second doses. Since the beginning of the mass (...)



The Black Sea Fund I investment fund acquires 70% of D-Toys, the largest independent manufacturer of children's games in Romania The new management aims to expand in countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland D-Toys is the producer of Jocul Autostrăzilor, Animale din România, Dacii și Romanii The company produces games for children between 3-14 years old Plans: focus on online, international development and increased (...)



Gov't removes from office prefects of Bucharest City, 13 counties Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica and the prefects of 13 counties were removed from office by decisions passed at a government meeting on Thursday. The counties in question are Arges, Bacau, Braila, Buzau, Galati, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomita, Maramures, Suceava, Timis, Tulcea, and Vaslui. At the same (...)



Setting up of inquiry committee to check into natural gas, electricity price approved by Parliament On Thursday, the Senators and Deputies approved, with 339 votes "in favour" and one abstention, the draft decision on the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry to check into the causes that led to the substantial increase in the natural gas and electricity prices. The (...)



Blue Air Welcomes Its Fourth Boeing 737-8 Max Aircraft Airline Blue Air on Thursday received the fourth Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft of its fleet, after welcoming the third Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft a week ago.

