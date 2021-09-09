 
September 9, 2021

Sep 9, 2021

PM Citu: More decisions on dismissal of senior ministerial officials are to be published on Thursday.

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that more decisions on the dismissal of senior ministerial officials endorsed by the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance will be published in the Official Journal today, given that some of them were left out. "There are more decisions that will be published today, which will settle the matter. (...) Such officials were at the Ministry of Health, and at the Ministry of Investment as well because my colleagues who made the list did not know exactly," he said. Citu added that the projects they managed will not be delayed, as they will be taken over by other senior officials. "All the projects move on. The powers have been taken over by other senior officials, and we are moving forward," he added. The decisions of Prime Minister Florin Citu to remove from office USR PLUS-endorsed senior officials were published on Wednesday evening in the Official Journal. The decisions regard the dismissal of 26 senior officials, 21 of whom worked in ministries, one at the Department of Romanians Everywhere, one at the National Agency for Fiscal Administration, and three were state advisers or senior officials at the Chancellery of Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna. Citu announced on Wednesday evening his intention to dismiss USR PLUS senior officials. "I tell you what my fear is: when you negotiate with AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians] and PSD [Social Democratic Party], you can no longer hold senior positions in ministries, because I don't know what interests they will represent there - AUR's, of PSD's," Citu told Digi 24 private broadcaster. AGERPRES (RO- author: Irinela ViSan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

