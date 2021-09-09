Romania Raises RON500M Selling Nov 2024 Bonds At 3.34% Average Yield

Romania Raises RON500M Selling Nov 2024 Bonds At 3.34% Average Yield. Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 500 million lei (EUR101 million), higher by RON200 million than its target, selling bonds maturing in November 2024 at an average yield of 3.34%, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]