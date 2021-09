PM Citu : Government has decided to prolong the state of alert by 30 days

PM Citu : Government has decided to prolong the state of alert by 30 days. The Government has decided to prolong the state of alert by 30 days, with the single modification being the extension of the validity period of the antigen tests from 24 to 48 hours, Prime Minister Citu informs on Thursday. “We had a special government meeting where we approved the extension... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]