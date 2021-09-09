The Black Sea Fund I investment fund acquires 70% of D-Toys, the largest independent manufacturer of children’s games in Romania

The Black Sea Fund I investment fund acquires 70% of D-Toys, the largest independent manufacturer of children's games in Romania. The new management aims to expand in countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland D-Toys is the producer of Jocul Autostrăzilor, Animale din România, Dacii și Romanii The company produces games for children between 3-14 years old Plans: focus on online, international development and increased (...)