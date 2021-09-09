COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 9,028 people immunised in last 24h

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 9,028 people immunised in last 24h. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 9,028 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 6,514 first doses and 2,514 second doses. Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,850,304 doses have been administered to 5,307,130 people, of whom 5,192,101 have been fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, six side effects were reported, one local and five general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 17,061 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,815 local and 15,246 general. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]