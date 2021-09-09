Setting up of inquiry committee to check into natural gas, electricity price approved by Parliament

Setting up of inquiry committee to check into natural gas, electricity price approved by Parliament. On Thursday, the Senators and Deputies approved, with 339 votes "in favour" and one abstention, the draft decision on the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry to check into the causes that led to the substantial increase in the natural gas and electricity prices. The leader of the AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) Deputies, George Simion, expressed his support, at the plenary sitting, for the initiative of the Social Democratic MPs, saying that this committee should start its activity as soon as possible. "My proposal is to invite the ANRE head, who has a salary that reaches somewhere around 12,000 euros, to a joint plenary sitting of the two chambers," said Simion, who ask for his proposal to be put up for vote. The leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Deputies, Alfred Simonis, underscored that it is important to set up the committee, whose main object of activity will be to find out why the prices of energy and natural gas exploded like they did. "It is not possible to vote on inviting someone to a plenary sitting. First of all, that plenary must be convened. (...) I believe that in that committee we must invite everyone, including the head of ANRE, to explain to us why the prices have risen so much," Simonis said. In her turn, PNL (National Liberal Party) Senator Alina Gorghiu said that the commission of inquiry should be set up first and then the joint standing bureaus should be convened to invite the ANRE president. The leader of the group of national minorities in the Parliament, Varujan Pambuccian, announced that this time the group's MPs will vote for this committee to be set up. We usually do not get involved in this matters, with committees of inquiry, but this time we will vote for the establishment of the committee of inquiry, we will participate in this," Pambuccian said. Finally, the MPs voted for the establishment of the committee, and a plenary session will be convened by the presidents of the two chambers. AGERPRES (RO-author: Catalin Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]