 
Romaniapress.com

September 10, 2021

ForMin Aurescu: Today, most of our 'Afghans' arrived in Romania, 139 citizens
Sep 10, 2021

ForMin Aurescu: Today, most of our 'Afghans' arrived in Romania, 139 citizens.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said that 139 Afghan citizens arrived in the country on Thursday, on board an aircraft. "Today, most of the Afghan citizens, 'our' Afghans, who were evacuated by Romania from Afghanistan, have just arrived in Romania, as I told them (...). We have managed toe safely bring to Bucharest 139 Afghan citizens under Romania's protection," the head of diplomacy declared. They are among the 156 Afghan citizens who were evacuated from Afghanistan by the Romanian crisis cell. Minister Aurescu welcomed them when they got off the plane, at the 90th Air Transport Base. "It was a very emotional moment," he said. The Afghan citizens evacuated in this group are collaborators of the Romanian armed forces, students with scholarships in Romania, other vulnerable categories such as journalists, human rights activists, magistrates and their family members. According to the minister, 17 other Afghan citizens who were supported by the Romanian authorities to safely leave Afghanistan's territory and who received assistance from Romania chose to continue the journey by other means to their final destination and some of them will arrive within the next period in Romania. "I told them that the Romanian authorities will do everything they can to offer these sorely tried friends of Romania decent living conditions and the chance to start over," said Aurescu, who added. that "Afghanistan is the scene of unimaginable human tragedies." The Secretary of State within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Chief-Quaestor Bogdan Despescu, explained that among the 139 there are people who already benefit from valid temporary residence permits, namely students who have been to Romania before. The 139 Afghan citizens will be quarantined and after the formalities are completed, their applications for international protection will be taken over and they will be accommodated in a refugee center in Galati. "After obtaining a form of protection, they can be enrolled in integration programs," the official detailed. Despescu specified that in Romania there are six refugee centers, which have a total of 750 places, with the possibility of supplementation and the occupancy rate of these centers currently stands at 70 percent. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Citu on Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to give the PM: A not serious proposal Galati, Sept 10 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu described as "not serious" Dacian Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to nominate the future candidate for prime minister. "Honestly, s not serious proposal. The National Liberal Party is the largest right-wing party in Romania, (...)

Teraplast Group Buys Polyethylene Film Production Operation of Brikston Construction Solutions TeraPlast Group concluded an agreement with Brikston Construction Solutions to take over the polyethylene film production from the manufacturer in Sighisoara.

Ciolos suggests to PNL that PM should be from USR for balanced power share Co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance in the ruling coalition Dacian Ciolos says his party will not return to power unless it is guaranteed to carry out reforms, suggesting that in a new coalition with the National Liberal Party (PNL), (...)

Judo: Adrian Sulca wins gold in Junior European Judo Championships in Luxembourg Romanian athlete Adrian Sulca has won the gold medal in the Junior European Judo Championship in Luxembourg, after defeating Jus Mecilosek from Slovenia, on Friday, in the final of the 73 kg category. According to the official website of the Romanian Judo Federation, Sulca won the final through (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,183 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,183 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 7,504 first doses and 2,679 second doses. Since the beginning of the (...)

CTP Acquires Over 110,000 Sqm Of Industrial Space From Zacaria Industrial CTP, the largest developer and manager of Class A logistics and industrial space in Romania, with over 1,850.000 square meters of lettable area, has acquired approximately 112,000 sqm of industrial space from Zacaria Industrial.

Tanczos Barna: Replacing fastener folders, objective number one; no viable alternative to coalition The main objectives of interim Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Tanczos Barna are to replace physical folders and cut through red tape. "Replacing the physical folders and getting rid of the red tape that characterises the administration system in Romania is my (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |