Number of Tractors Up 12% in Five Years in Romania, to 230,000 in 2020



Number of Tractors Up 12% in Five Years in Romania, to 230,000 in 2020.

In 2020, Romania’s tractor fleet was made up of 232,654 physical units, up 5% on the year and 12% from five years ago, in line with ZF calculations based on National Statistics Institute data.