Coletaria.ro Set to Reach 600 Pick-up Points by Yearend. Parcel delivery platform Coletaria.ro, part of Czech group Packeta, wants to reach a network of around 600 pick-up points in Romania by yearend, from over 300 at present as the e-commerce boom will make Romanians resort more frequently to such parcel delivery options, explained Alekandr (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]