Marisan Cold Cuts Producer Saw Profit Double in 2020 to Over RON1.7M. Maribo Prodcarn, producer of cold cuts Marisan, owned by Anghel family, doubled its profit in 2020, to over RON1.7 million (EUR365,000) from a net gain of over RON798,000 (EUR168,000) in 2019, in line with public data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]