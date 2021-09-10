Free Now survey: 2 in 3 users consider the safety and reliability feature of the service as being the most important when choosing a taxi or ridesharing option in the app



Free Now survey: 2 in 3 users consider the safety and reliability feature of the service as being the most important when choosing a taxi or ridesharing option in the app.

As the availability of mobility options has increased, users have become more demanding regarding the quality of service when traveling around the city. Thus, 65% of taxi and ridesharing service users declare that they value the safety and reliability of FREE NOW service more than other aspects (...)