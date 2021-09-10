Amber posts a turnover of 50 million lei in the first six months of 2021, a 45% increase compared to the same period of last year
Sep 10, 2021
Amber Studio, the largest Romanian independent game development studio, posts a record turnover of 50 million lei in the first six months of 2021, a 45% increase compared to the same period of last year. For the full year 2021, the entrepreneurial company estimates a turnover of 117 million (...)
