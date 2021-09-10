Most COVID-19 deaths in Romania are among unvaccinated, health official says



According to Raed Arafat, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), 92.8% of the COVID-19 deaths registered in Romania in the past week were among unvaccinated people, and 5% among those not fully vaccinated. Also, 80.4% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in (...)