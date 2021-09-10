 
Florin Citu: I trust BNR to find solution for tempering inflation dynamics
Prime Minister Florin Citu has expressed his trust, on Friday, that the National Bank of Romania (BNR) will intervene in order to "temper the inflation dynamics", after the inflation rate was 5.3% in August . The head of the Executive declared on Friday, in Iasi, that net investments in the economy have gone up from the previous year by 10%, expressing his trust that the fiscal and monetary policies will determine a drop in inflation. "We see this rise in prices especially in foodstuff. I looked at the numbers this morning. That is where the dynamic is the largest, in foodstuff. For non-food items there is a 3% increase. I trust that the National Bank of Romania will find the solution for tempering the inflation dynamics, but we have also some good news today: net investments in the economy have gone up from the previous year, when we had record investments, they increased by 10% during the first half of the year or by 12% during the second quarter, which means that our strategy of investing in the economy, of increasing income, is working and I believe that the fiscal policy we are implementing, along with the monetary policy, will surely lead to a reduction in the inflation dynamics and will yield good results in the upcoming period," Citu said. Florin Citu presented on Friday the motion with which he is running for the leadership of PNL (National Liberal Party) in front of the College Directorate of the Iasi subsidiary. AGERPRES(RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Simona Iacob)

