Romania’s Total Warehousing Stock Likely to Hit 6 Million Sqm in 2021

Romania’s Total Warehousing Stock Likely to Hit 6 Million Sqm in 2021. Romania held a total stock of modern industrial and logistics spaces of 5.3 million square meters at end-2020, and developers have pledged over 800,000 square metres of new warehouses in 2021, which should drive the overall stock to 6 million square (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]