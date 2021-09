OTE Finalizes Acquisition Of 30% Ownership Stake In Telekom Romania Mobile Communications

OTE Finalizes Acquisition Of 30% Ownership Stake In Telekom Romania Mobile Communications. Greek OTE Group announced that it finalized the acquisition of a 30% ownership stake in Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (TKRM), the former mobile telephony provider Cosmote Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]