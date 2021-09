Romania Tractor Fleet Reaches 232,654 Units in 2020, Up 5% YoY, Up 12% In Last Five Years



In 2020, Romania’s tractor fleet was made up of 232,654 physical units, higher by 5% from 2019 and by 12% from five years ago, in line with ZF calculations based on data from the country's statistics institute INS.