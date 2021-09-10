BestJobs survey: Only 8% of Romanian parents prefer online learning, most want schools to reopen

BestJobs survey: Only 8% of Romanian parents prefer online learning, most want schools to reopen. Most Romanian parents would like their children to return to in-person classes in the new school year, according to a survey by local recruitment platform BestJobs. Meanwhile, the online/at-home only option would be the least desired. The new school year starts on September 13 in Romania. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]