2,520 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in approximately 44K tests done in past 24 hrs. As many as 2,520 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 43,996 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Friday, 1,115,901 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,063,360 patients have been declared cured. Countrywide, 9,243,808 RT-PCR tests and 2,641,978 rapid antigen tests have been processed so far. In the past 24 hours, 16,061 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,070 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,991 on request) and 27,905 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 259 people were reconfirmed positive.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]