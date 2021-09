Agroland Agribusiness Net Profit Skyrockets 142% YoY To RON795,116 In 1H/2021

Agroland Agribusiness Net Profit Skyrockets 142% YoY To RON795,116 In 1H/2021. Agricultural company Agroland Agribusiness (AAB.RO), part of Agroland Group, on Friday said its turnover grew 33.4% on the year to RON13.3 million in the first half of 2021, and its net profit surged 142% on the year to RON795,116. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]