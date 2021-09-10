GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.250 following approx.44.000 test carried out nationwide in past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.250 following approx.44.000 test carried out nationwide in past 24 hours. As many as 2,520 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 43,996 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Friday, 1,115,901 cases (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]