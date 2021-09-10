Romanians getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from August 31 to get 100-lei meal vouchers

Romanians getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from August 31 to get 100-lei meal vouchers. Interim Health Minister Cseke Attila signed an order on Friday on awarding meal vouchers to Romanians who are about to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Under the document, these persons qualify for five meal vouchers worth 100 lei in total. "Fully vaccinated persons will be able to take possession of the meal vouchers at the vaccination centres, the family physician's offices or outpatient clinics, depending on the place where the immunisation is performed, based on the name registries. The vouchers can be collected 60 days of the inoculation of the second dose," according to a press statement released by the Health Ministry. Qualifying for the meal vouchers are all persons getting fully vaccinated after the entry into force of the emergency ordinance providing for the award of vouchers, namely August 31, 2021. The order of the minister of health will enter into force once it is published in the Official Journal. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]