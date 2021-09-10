More than 56,000 people attend UNTOLD Festival's first day

More than 56,000 people attend UNTOLD Festival's first day. More than 56,000 people attended the first day of the UNTOLD EDM Festival on September 9, the organizers of the event announced today. "More than 56,000 people entered the UNTOLD magical realm on the first day of the event. The artists who performed the first night were impressed by the main stage of the festival, but also by the warm and energetic welcome the audience gave them. The most eagerly awaited artists were US rapper Tyga, French-born producer DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, but also German electro house music producer and DJ Tujamo, who has graced all 5 editions of the UNTOLD festival, and who declared last night that the two hours he spent here on stage were the most impressive in his entire life," the organizers said in a statement on Friday. According to the cited source, the participants revelled in the performance of the artists who took the festival stages. "The jury of PRO TV's SuperStar show that debuts tonight, made of Smiley, Marius Moga, Raluk and Carla's Dream also stepped into the spotlight. Benny Benassi made the Cluj Arena stadium vibrate, and Delia went the extra mile, doing a special moment with Steve Aoki, apart from her mainstage gig. The famous soundtrack of the La Casa de Papel series was heard live on the festival's mainstage. Steve Aoki with his 'Cake me!' antics was one of the evening's highlights, with young fans in the front rows holding signs with this message, asking to be chosen as target for the DJ's signature cake-tossing moment. Tyga, Tujamo and Steve Aoki's numbers could also be watched on the UNTOLD Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as on TikTok," the statement also shows. UNTOLD, a European EDM leading festival, takes place in central-western Cluj-Napoca between September 9 - 12. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]