CTP Acquires Over 110,000 Sqm Of Industrial Space From Zacaria Industrial

CTP Acquires Over 110,000 Sqm Of Industrial Space From Zacaria Industrial. CTP, the largest developer and manager of Class A logistics and industrial space in Romania, with over 1,850.000 square meters of lettable area, has acquired approximately 112,000 sqm of industrial space from Zacaria Industrial. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]