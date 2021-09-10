COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,183 people immunised in last 24h

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,183 people immunised in last 24h. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,183 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 7,504 first doses and 2,679 second doses. Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,860,502 doses have been administered to 5,314,632 people, of whom 5,199,572 have been fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, three side effects were reported, all general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 17,064 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,815 local and 15,249 general. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]