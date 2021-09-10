Ciolos suggests to PNL that PM should be from USR for balanced power share

Ciolos suggests to PNL that PM should be from USR for balanced power share. Co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance in the ruling coalition Dacian Ciolos says his party will not return to power unless it is guaranteed to carry out reforms, suggesting that in a new coalition with the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), USR PLUS should give the prime minister, arguing that there is power enough to share and so there can be a balance of power. "The meaning of USR PLUS's political existence for its voters and supporters is to change the establishment, to modernise and reform the establishment. So if we have guarantees - and we can pledge that we can make these reforms - it makes sense to reconsider joining back the government, but that means getting our guarantees, and I'm launching an idea here that may seem challenging: I think the best way to make sure that if we join back the government we can make reforms is (...) to suggest PNL and UDMR, if we continue to go together, to make the pick for a prime minister to take on these reforms on behalf of the government. There is [enough] power to share - Parliament. Both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are powerful bodies, so there can be a balance of power, but if we are not guaranteed to carry out reforms, than rather than being a party in the shadow of PNL, which does what it wants with us, we better think about the opposition as well," Ciolos said on Friday in a debate with his challengers to the leadership of USR PLUS. He pointed out that early elections are a solution, but that decision does not depend on USR PLUS. "If we join back the government with PNL, it will not because we are regaining confidence in PNL, but because we want to support the agenda for which the voters chose us, to do everything in our power to implement that agenda of reforms. If we have these guarantees, as long as we can do that, we will go back to ruling, if not, we will join the opposition. We have to start from the premise that - as things stand in Parliament now - there is a possibility for coalitions like the one we have had so far, or the possibility of collaboration between PSD and PNL - and we know what that means to Romania - or early elections, if there is a majority in Parliament for that. I would start with the option of trying to build a governing coalition again, but (...) in which USR PLUS, if we re-enter this game, should have several safeguards that it can carry out reforms ( ...) including putting on the table a proposal for a prime minister or a formula for the operation of the coalition in which there will be a prime minister from USR PLUS," Ciolos explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Citu on Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to give the PM: A not serious proposal Galati, Sept 10 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu described as "not serious" Dacian Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to nominate the future candidate for prime minister. "Honestly, s not serious proposal. The National Liberal Party is the largest right-wing party in Romania, (...)



Teraplast Group Buys Polyethylene Film Production Operation of Brikston Construction Solutions TeraPlast Group concluded an agreement with Brikston Construction Solutions to take over the polyethylene film production from the manufacturer in Sighisoara.



Judo: Adrian Sulca wins gold in Junior European Judo Championships in Luxembourg Romanian athlete Adrian Sulca has won the gold medal in the Junior European Judo Championship in Luxembourg, after defeating Jus Mecilosek from Slovenia, on Friday, in the final of the 73 kg category. According to the official website of the Romanian Judo Federation, Sulca won the final through (...)



COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,183 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,183 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 7,504 first doses and 2,679 second doses. Since the beginning of the (...)



CTP Acquires Over 110,000 Sqm Of Industrial Space From Zacaria Industrial CTP, the largest developer and manager of Class A logistics and industrial space in Romania, with over 1,850.000 square meters of lettable area, has acquired approximately 112,000 sqm of industrial space from Zacaria Industrial.



Tanczos Barna: Replacing fastener folders, objective number one; no viable alternative to coalition The main objectives of interim Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Tanczos Barna are to replace physical folders and cut through red tape. "Replacing the physical folders and getting rid of the red tape that characterises the administration system in Romania is my (...)



President Iohannis sends letter to US counterpart commemorating 20 years since 9/11 attacks President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to his American counterpart, Joseph R. Biden, on Friday, on the occasion of the commemoration of 20 years since the attacks of September 11, 2001. ''Mr. President, today, 20 years after the terrible attacks of September 11, 2001, our thoughts go to the (...)

