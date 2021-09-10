Ciolos suggests to PNL that PM should be from USR for balanced power share
Sep 10, 2021
Ciolos suggests to PNL that PM should be from USR for balanced power share.
Co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance in the ruling coalition Dacian Ciolos says his party will not return to power unless it is guaranteed to carry out reforms, suggesting that in a new coalition with the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), USR PLUS should give the prime minister, arguing that there is power enough to share and so there can be a balance of power.
"The meaning of USR PLUS's political existence for its voters and supporters is to change the establishment, to modernise and reform the establishment. So if we have guarantees - and we can pledge that we can make these reforms - it makes sense to reconsider joining back the government, but that means getting our guarantees, and I'm launching an idea here that may seem challenging: I think the best way to make sure that if we join back the government we can make reforms is (...) to suggest PNL and UDMR, if we continue to go together, to make the pick for a prime minister to take on these reforms on behalf of the government. There is [enough] power to share - Parliament. Both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are powerful bodies, so there can be a balance of power, but if we are not guaranteed to carry out reforms, than rather than being a party in the shadow of PNL, which does what it wants with us, we better think about the opposition as well," Ciolos said on Friday in a debate with his challengers to the leadership of USR PLUS.
He pointed out that early elections are a solution, but that decision does not depend on USR PLUS.
"If we join back the government with PNL, it will not because we are regaining confidence in PNL, but because we want to support the agenda for which the voters chose us, to do everything in our power to implement that agenda of reforms. If we have these guarantees, as long as we can do that, we will go back to ruling, if not, we will join the opposition. We have to start from the premise that - as things stand in Parliament now - there is a possibility for coalitions like the one we have had so far, or the possibility of collaboration between PSD and PNL - and we know what that means to Romania - or early elections, if there is a majority in Parliament for that. I would start with the option of trying to build a governing coalition again, but (...) in which USR PLUS, if we re-enter this game, should have several safeguards that it can carry out reforms ( ...) including putting on the table a proposal for a prime minister or a formula for the operation of the coalition in which there will be a prime minister from USR PLUS," Ciolos explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]