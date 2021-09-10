Judo: Adrian Sulca wins gold in Junior European Judo Championships in Luxembourg

Judo: Adrian Sulca wins gold in Junior European Judo Championships in Luxembourg. Romanian athlete Adrian Sulca has won the gold medal in the Junior European Judo Championship in Luxembourg, after defeating Jus Mecilosek from Slovenia, on Friday, in the final of the 73 kg category. According to the official website of the Romanian Judo Federation, Sulca won the final through Wazari. To reach the final, Adrian Sulca defeated Russian Kantemir Khazhmetov, Moldavian Ion Tonofrei, Spaniard Javier Pena Insausti and Italian Vincenzo Pelligra. This is Romania's first medal in the European Championships in Luxembourg, where it participates with eight judokas, five in the men's and three in the women's events. 351 judokas from 43 countries entered the competition, 210 men and 141 women. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Tone, editor: Adrian Dragut, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: Federația Română de Judo/Facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]