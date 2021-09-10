|
Teraplast Group Buys Polyethylene Film Production Operation of Brikston Construction Solutions
Sep 10, 2021
TeraPlast Group concluded an agreement with Brikston Construction Solutions to take over the polyethylene film production from the manufacturer in Sighisoara.
|
Citu on Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to give the PM: A not serious proposal
Galati, Sept 10 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu described as "not serious" Dacian Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to nominate the future candidate for prime minister.
"Honestly, s not serious proposal. The National Liberal Party is the largest right-wing party in Romania, (...)
Ciolos suggests to PNL that PM should be from USR for balanced power share
Co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance in the ruling coalition Dacian Ciolos says his party will not return to power unless it is guaranteed to carry out reforms, suggesting that in a new coalition with the National Liberal Party (PNL), (...)
Judo: Adrian Sulca wins gold in Junior European Judo Championships in Luxembourg
Romanian athlete Adrian Sulca has won the gold medal in the Junior European Judo Championship in Luxembourg, after defeating Jus Mecilosek from Slovenia, on Friday, in the final of the 73 kg category.
According to the official website of the Romanian Judo Federation, Sulca won the final through (...)
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,183 people immunised in last 24h
Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,183 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 7,504 first doses and 2,679 second doses.
Since the beginning of the (...)
CTP Acquires Over 110,000 Sqm Of Industrial Space From Zacaria Industrial
CTP, the largest developer and manager of Class A logistics and industrial space in Romania, with over 1,850.000 square meters of lettable area, has acquired approximately 112,000 sqm of industrial space from Zacaria Industrial.
Tanczos Barna: Replacing fastener folders, objective number one; no viable alternative to coalition
The main objectives of interim Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Tanczos Barna are to replace physical folders and cut through red tape.
"Replacing the physical folders and getting rid of the red tape that characterises the administration system in Romania is my (...)
President Iohannis sends letter to US counterpart commemorating 20 years since 9/11 attacks
President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to his American counterpart, Joseph R. Biden, on Friday, on the occasion of the commemoration of 20 years since the attacks of September 11, 2001.
''Mr. President, today, 20 years after the terrible attacks of September 11, 2001, our thoughts go to the (...)
