 
Romaniapress.com

September 10, 2021

Citu on Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to give the PM: A not serious proposal
Sep 10, 2021

Citu on Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to give the PM: A not serious proposal.

Galati, Sept 10 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu described as "not serious" Dacian Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to nominate the future candidate for prime minister. "Honestly, s not serious proposal. The National Liberal Party is the largest right-wing party in Romania, it will be the largest political party in Romania, you can't impose a prime minister ... If the negotiations go in this direction, I already consider them not serious and they do not make any sense", Citu declared on Friday in Galati. USR PLUS co-chair Dacian Ciolos had stated that the party he represents will not return to power if it does not have the guarantee that it can carry out reforms and proposes that, within a new coalition with PNL and UDMR, USR PLUS should give the prime minister, arguing that "there is power to be divided", the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, so that "there can be a balance of power". AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis sends letter to U.S. President commemorating 20 years since 9/11 terror attacks: Romania stands by the American people and is committed to combating terrorism The US is commemorating today 20 years since the bloodiest terrorist attacks in its history. On 11th September 2001, two hijacked planes were crashed into the Twin Towers of New York’s World Trade Center, while another was crashed into the Pentagon building in Washington, both landmark buildings (...)

Teraplast Group Buys Polyethylene Film Production Operation of Brikston Construction Solutions TeraPlast Group concluded an agreement with Brikston Construction Solutions to take over the polyethylene film production from the manufacturer in Sighisoara.

Ciolos suggests to PNL that PM should be from USR for balanced power share Co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance in the ruling coalition Dacian Ciolos says his party will not return to power unless it is guaranteed to carry out reforms, suggesting that in a new coalition with the National Liberal Party (PNL), (...)

Judo: Adrian Sulca wins gold in Junior European Judo Championships in Luxembourg Romanian athlete Adrian Sulca has won the gold medal in the Junior European Judo Championship in Luxembourg, after defeating Jus Mecilosek from Slovenia, on Friday, in the final of the 73 kg category. According to the official website of the Romanian Judo Federation, Sulca won the final through (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,183 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,183 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 7,504 first doses and 2,679 second doses. Since the beginning of the (...)

CTP Acquires Over 110,000 Sqm Of Industrial Space From Zacaria Industrial CTP, the largest developer and manager of Class A logistics and industrial space in Romania, with over 1,850.000 square meters of lettable area, has acquired approximately 112,000 sqm of industrial space from Zacaria Industrial.

Tanczos Barna: Replacing fastener folders, objective number one; no viable alternative to coalition The main objectives of interim Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Tanczos Barna are to replace physical folders and cut through red tape. "Replacing the physical folders and getting rid of the red tape that characterises the administration system in Romania is my (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |