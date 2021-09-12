GCS: 2,255 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 33,000 tests carried out in 24hrs



A number of 2,255 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, being performed over 33,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,120,804 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,065,710 patients have been declared cured. To date, 9,272,132 RT-PCR tests and 2,695,676 rapid antigen tests have been processed. In the past 24 hours, 11,672 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,858 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,814 on request) and 21,538 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 225 people were reconfirmed to be positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)