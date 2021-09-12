USR PLUS's Barna: We need a PM mature enough to lead coalition government

USR PLUS's Barna: We need a PM mature enough to lead coalition government. USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) will discuss the future of the governing coalition with the one who will be elected president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), regardless of who that will be, this party's co-chair Dan Barna said on Sunday. He told a press conference in Botosani that the main condition that USR PLUS will have when discussing with the coalition partners will be to appoint a new prime minister "who will have the professional ability and maturity to lead a coalition government of coalition ". "I sincerely believe that a coalition USR PLUS - PNL - UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) is the only one capable of bringing reforms in Romania and bringing that change that Romania wants and needs so much, whether we are talking about judicial reform or reforms in the economic area, and there are two scenarios: either the PNL comes with a proposal for a new prime minister, we sit down, we establish a very clear timetable for these reforms that USR PLUS supports and which are found in the governing programme and we go further, or, if the proposal with the current prime minister and the support of PSD (Social Democratic Party) remains, we will go in opposition and from there we will continue to promote the need for reform that Romania needs," he explained. Referring to the proposal for the position of prime minister belongs to the party he leads, Dan Barna said: "I am very realistic. There are some weights in this coalition. (...) Of course, if the PNL wants to have "the Deputies Chamber and the Senate instead and that we have the prime minister, obviously it could be a scenario, but this will not be a condition, in any case. It is just one of the alternatives discussed in theory." AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Georgiana Tanaescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]