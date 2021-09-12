|
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
Sep 12, 2021
Emma Raducanu wrote a new chapter in tennis history on Saturday, September 11, as she won the US Open title at the age of 18. Raducanu beat 19-year old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, in a surprise final. She thus became the youngest grand slam champion in 17 years and the first British woman to (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
CNCAV: 4,571 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24hrs
A total of 4,571 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 3,148 represented the first dose and 1,423 - the second dose, according to a report on Sunday of the National Committee for the Coordination of (...)
PM Citu: I want to have face to face courses all school year; children's safety is most important
Prime Minister Florin Citu on Sunday said, during a videoconference with the prefects and the DSPs (Public Health Directorates) representatives, that he wants face to face physical presence in schools this year, and that the safety of the children must remain the most important, mentioning that (...)
USR PLUS's Barna: We need a PM mature enough to lead coalition government
USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) will discuss the future of the governing coalition with the one who will be elected president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), regardless of who that will be, this party's co-chair Dan Barna said on Sunday.
He told a press (...)
GCS: 2,255 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 33,000 tests carried out in 24hrs
A number of 2,255 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, being performed over 33,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.
These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.
As of Sunday, 1,120,804 cases of people (...)
President Iohannis sends letter to U.S. President commemorating 20 years since 9/11 terror attacks: Romania stands by the American people and is committed to combating terrorism
The US is commemorating today 20 years since the bloodiest terrorist attacks in its history. On 11th September 2001, two hijacked planes were crashed into the Twin Towers of New York’s World Trade Center, while another was crashed into the Pentagon building in Washington, both landmark buildings (...)
Citu on Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to give the PM: A not serious proposal
Galati, Sept 10 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu described as "not serious" Dacian Ciolos' proposal for USR PLUS to nominate the future candidate for prime minister.
"Honestly, s not serious proposal. The National Liberal Party is the largest right-wing party in Romania, (...)
