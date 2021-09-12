CNCAV: 4,571 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24hrs

CNCAV: 4,571 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24hrs. A total of 4,571 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 3,148 represented the first dose and 1,423 - the second dose, according to a report on Sunday of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19. As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,872,288 doses have been administered to 5,322,754 people, of whom 5,207,352 have received the full scheme. Three systemic side effects have been reported in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,070 adverse reactions recorded to COVID vaccines, 1,816 local and 15,254 systemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]