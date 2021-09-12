PM Citu: I want to have face to face courses all school year; children's safety is most important



PM Citu: I want to have face to face courses all school year; children's safety is most important.

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Sunday said, during a videoconference with the prefects and the DSPs (Public Health Directorates) representatives, that he wants face to face physical presence in schools this year, and that the safety of the children must remain the most important, mentioning that the established rules are necessary. "The school year starts tomorrow and I want to make sure that tomorrow's festivities take place in the best conditions, in observance of the order of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health, the common order that regulates the way these festivities take place. At the same time, it is important (...) that we start the school year with physical presence and it is very important that we take care of the safety of children first of all", said Citu, at the Victoria Palace. He said that there are some exceptions from the beginning of the school year with physical presence, mentioning 11 localities: 5 in Satu Mare, 2 in Arad, one in Salaj, one Dolj and one in Teleorman. "There are 2,400 students who will, unfortunately, have to start the school online, but for the rest, we will see each other tomorrow in the school yard. The safety of children remains the most important, every day, I want to have a physical presence this year and that is why we must make sure that the rules we have established are followed every day," he added. Citu said masks must reach schools. "We have enough masks at the moment. If necessary, we will supplement," the PM added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)