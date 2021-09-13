TeraPlast adds new production line, boosts Nasaud as centre for plastic products

TeraPlast Group (TRP) concluded an agreement with Brikston Construction Solutions to take over a polyethylene films production line located in Sighisoara. The assets acquired by TeraPlast, located at present in Sighisoara, will be transferred to the Somplast plant in Nasaud, the latter being (...)