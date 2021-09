CTP adds 112,000 sqm to its logistics portfolio in RO for EUR 50 mln

CTP adds 112,000 sqm to its logistics portfolio in RO for EUR 50 mln. Regional real estate developer and owner CTP, specializing in logistics properties, purchased about 112,000 square meters of industrial space in Romania from its rival Zacaria Industrial in a transaction estimated at over EUR 50 mln, Economica.net reported. The developer is thus approaching (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]