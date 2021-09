OTE completes purchase of 30% in former Cosmote

OTE completes purchase of 30% in former Cosmote. Greek group OTE has completed the acquisition of the rest of 30% stake in Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (TRMC - formerly Cosmote) from Telekom Romania Communications(TRC), thus paving the way for the sale of TRC to Orange. The price amounted to EUR 58.9 mln, slightly below the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]