New school year 2021-2022 kicks off facing pandemic

New school year 2021-2022 kicks off facing pandemic. The new school year 2021 – 2022 begins on Monday, with physical attendance in most schools in Romania, but with health protection measures in the context of the increasing number of daily infections with SARS- CoV-2. For the approximately 2,900,000 pupils and preschoolers, the courses of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]