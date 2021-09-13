Romanian teacher Mirela Tanc named in the top 50 shortlist for the $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2021

Mirela Tanc, a language and literature teacher at "Oltea Doamna" Gymnasium School, Oradea, Romania, has been included in the top 50 shortlist for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2021 in partnership with UNESCO. Now in its seventh year, the US$1 million Global Teacher Prize is the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]