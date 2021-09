Venice Film Festival: RO film gets debut award

Venice Film Festival: RO film gets debut award. Romanian production Imaculat, directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark, was awarded the Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film at this year’s Venice International Film Festival. It received the award from a jury chaired by Uberto Pasolini and comprised (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]