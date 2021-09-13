School starts in Romania for almost 3 mln students, but not all return to in-person classes



Almost 3 million preschoolers and students in Romania start the new school year today, September 13, but not all return to in-person classes. Schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below six per thousand inhabitants. If this threshold is exceeded, (...)